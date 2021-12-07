Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Brokerages expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to announce $1.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the highest is $1.22 billion. Darling Ingredients reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year sales of $4.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DAR. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.79. 29,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,125. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.13. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $48.34 and a twelve month high of $85.98.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,523,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,856,000 after purchasing an additional 204,547 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,961,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,728,000 after purchasing an additional 461,000 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,184,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,095 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,923,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,244,000 after purchasing an additional 86,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,422,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,198,000 after purchasing an additional 665,713 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

