DATA Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. In the last seven days, DATA has traded 58.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DATA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DATA has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $276,059.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DATA alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00039225 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007362 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.02 or 0.00209129 BTC.

DATA Coin Profile

DTA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,499,999,998 coins. The official website for DATA is data.eco . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling DATA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.