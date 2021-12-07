Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Major Shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda Sells 97,692 Shares

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 97,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $1,763,340.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, December 3rd, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 12,517 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $231,188.99.

Shares of DAWN stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.94. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $635,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,223,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,710,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,596,000 after purchasing an additional 891,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

