Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Insider Sells $33,703.67 in Stock

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) insider Anna Trask sold 5,291 shares of Decibel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $33,703.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Anna Trask also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Decibel Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Anna Trask sold 378 shares of Decibel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $3,152.52.

On Thursday, October 14th, Anna Trask sold 5,364 shares of Decibel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $40,498.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBTX opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.23). On average, analysts expect that Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DBTX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Decibel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Decibel Therapeutics by 102.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 188,515 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $2,183,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. purchased a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Decibel Therapeutics by 918.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 67,984 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.