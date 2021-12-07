Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is Sarasin & Partners LLP’s 9th Largest Position

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 870,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,265 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for 2.9% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $291,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.18.

DE traded up $10.91 on Tuesday, reaching $365.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,437. The stock has a market cap of $113.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $250.54 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $347.52 and its 200 day moving average is $354.13.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

