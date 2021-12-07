Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.040-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $44 million-$45 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.66 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.080-$0.090 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DH traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.00. 3,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $26.69 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.77.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

