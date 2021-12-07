DeGate (DG) Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. In the last seven days, DeGate has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $17.90 million and $1.01 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000435 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00059745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,324.56 or 0.08413809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00058491 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,458.73 or 1.00117411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00076481 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002673 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,104,725 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

