Desjardins Boosts Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Price Target to C$1.50

Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ATHOF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

ATHOF opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75. Athabasca Oil has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $1.25.

Athabasca Oil Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the development of thermal and light oil assets. It operates through the Thermal Oil and Light Oil division. The Light Oil division includes the production of oil and liquids-rich natural gas from unconventional reservoirs .

