Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Barclays (NYSE:BCS) to Hold

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $240.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Barclays to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Barclays from 230.00 to 245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from 240.00 to 260.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from 205.00 to 240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

Barclays stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Barclays has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.56.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Barclays had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,563 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,162,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,192,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,405,000 after acquiring an additional 83,460 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,666,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,155,000 after acquiring an additional 332,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,489,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,321,000 after acquiring an additional 194,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

