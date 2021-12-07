Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $212.04

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $212.04 and last traded at $211.93, with a volume of 1373 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $209.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.34.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 9.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

