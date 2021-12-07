Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $115.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Diamondback Energy shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas U.S. Exploration & Production industry over the past year period (+139.5% versus +91.2%). It focuses on growth through a combination of acquisitions and active drilling in the lucrative Permian Basin. Over the years, Diamondback's buyouts of Energen, Ajax and QEP, totalling more than $12 billion, have strengthened its Permian position and growth prospects along with offering the firm with synergy benefits. The company’s substantial ownership interest in infrastructure spin-off Rattler Midstream provides it with a steady and growing revenue stream. However, Diamondback’s high leverage restricts its financial flexibility, while the volatility associated with oil price is a constant threat. Consequently, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.08.

Shares of FANG opened at $108.23 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $117.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.37, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $998,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,457. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 1,930.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 223,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after acquiring an additional 212,378 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,751 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

