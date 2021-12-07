Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (DGI9) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

DGI9 stock opened at GBX 109.60 ($1.45) on Tuesday. Digital 9 Infrastructure has a twelve month low of GBX 99.50 ($1.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 119 ($1.58). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 108.57.

Get Digital 9 Infrastructure alerts:

In related news, insider Lisa Harrington acquired 18,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £20,092.32 ($26,644.11).

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital 9 Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital 9 Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.