Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Bought by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of DFAT opened at $46.64 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.29 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.00.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.