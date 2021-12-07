Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 219,901 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,394,396 shares.The stock last traded at $135.41 and had previously closed at $128.93.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the third quarter valued at $1,475,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the third quarter valued at $2,954,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 392.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 15.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 188.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 22,598 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

