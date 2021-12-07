Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 1,147.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 87.6% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 242.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.84.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DISCA. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.59.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

