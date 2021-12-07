DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DLH had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

DLHC opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $165.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.04. DLH has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of DLH in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DLH stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DLH were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

