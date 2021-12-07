Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Docebo (TSE:DCBO) in a report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$100.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$80.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$97.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Docebo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$98.67.

Shares of DCBO stock traded up C$5.07 on Monday, hitting C$87.58. 49,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,847. The firm has a market cap of C$2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.05. Docebo has a 52 week low of C$47.22 and a 52 week high of C$117.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$94.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$84.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

