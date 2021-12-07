DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $330.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $389.00 target price (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $260.00.

DOCU opened at $143.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $257.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of -248.07 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $131.51 and a twelve month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,881 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,435.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 6,658.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

