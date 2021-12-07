DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Lowered to $307.00 at JMP Securities

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $320.00 to $307.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded DocuSign from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded DocuSign from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $260.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $143.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.98 and a 200 day moving average of $268.36. The company has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of -248.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $131.51 and a 12-month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $1,634,974.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 8.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in DocuSign by 1.1% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 15.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 1.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 4.2% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

