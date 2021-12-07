Doheny Asset Management CA Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 10.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,025 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy comprises about 1.6% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,280 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $612,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total transaction of $582,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,900 shares of company stock worth $2,739,457. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.16.

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $6.68 on Tuesday, hitting $114.91. 54,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,594. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $117.71. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.54.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

