Doheny Asset Management CA Lowers Position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Doheny Asset Management CA lessened its stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in SFL were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SFL in the second quarter worth $10,380,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SFL by 206.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 901,063 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in SFL by 489.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 894,485 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in SFL by 409.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 601,926 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 483,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SFL by 54.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,129,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 399,099 shares during the last quarter. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Shares of NYSE SFL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.97. The company had a trading volume of 13,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,891. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average is $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 0.90. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $9.17.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -74.07%.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

