Doheny Asset Management CA Purchases 908 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Doheny Asset Management CA grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $10.53 on Tuesday, reaching $205.24. The company had a trading volume of 80,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.89 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.98 and its 200-day moving average is $252.55.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Summit Insights lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.96.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total value of $264,699.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.02, for a total transaction of $900,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,441 shares of company stock valued at $42,824,526. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

