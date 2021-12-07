Doheny Asset Management CA Reduces Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Doheny Asset Management CA lowered its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Cloudflare by 434.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 238.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $1,869,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.43, for a total value of $2,288,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 744,740 shares of company stock worth $120,455,635 over the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare stock traded up $9.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.31. 52,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,906,362. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.53. The company has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of -210.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler cut Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.71.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.