Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.520-$4.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.980-$1.130 EPS.

DLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.67.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $87.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.50. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $104.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.67%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $2,578,371.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 88,458 shares of company stock worth $8,025,751 in the last three months. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.