Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.690-$1.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.02 billion-$7.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.03 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.480-$5.580 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLTR. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.47.

DLTR stock opened at $137.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $149.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

