Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.67.

Shares of Domo stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.23 and a 200-day moving average of $81.34. Domo has a 52-week low of $42.23 and a 52-week high of $98.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 2.87.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Domo will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 11,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $919,169.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,324 shares of company stock worth $1,860,445. 14.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Domo by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Domo by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

