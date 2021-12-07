Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 200,367 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,114,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Edison International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 41,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

NYSE:EIX opened at $68.18 on Tuesday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $68.36. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

