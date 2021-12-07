Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 11.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth about $484,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 81.7% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $221.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.53. The company has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.76. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $97,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,928 shares of company stock worth $32,976,502. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

