Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 250 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

NYSE MKC opened at $90.11 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.23.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.40%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $241,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKC. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.