Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 2,988 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $17,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EL opened at $341.55 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.97 and a 1-year high of $357.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $122.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $329.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.72.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $6,125,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,087,584 shares of company stock valued at $714,015,289. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

