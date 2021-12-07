Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Director Gilbert H. Kliman Sells 2,000 Shares

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $131,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $57.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.34. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. Research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOCS. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.82.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

