Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Ducommun posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.77 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

DCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ducommun has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

Shares of Ducommun stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.38. The stock had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,350. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $42.20 and a 12 month high of $65.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $552.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $76,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Ducommun by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth $2,090,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Ducommun by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Ducommun by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

