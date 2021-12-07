Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ducommun by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Ducommun by 89,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Ducommun during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Ducommun by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $45.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $544.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.60. Ducommun Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $65.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.77 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Ducommun news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $76,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

DCO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ducommun in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

