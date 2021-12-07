Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Downgraded to Reduce at Baader Bank

Baader Bank cut shares of Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) to a reduce rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have CHF 39 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of CHF 55.

Several other research firms have also commented on DUFRY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Dufry from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Dufry in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Dufry in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dufry currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Dufry alerts:

OTCMKTS DUFRY opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.53. Dufry has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Dufry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dufry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.