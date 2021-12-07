Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DNB. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of DNB traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.43. The stock had a trading volume of 834,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,427. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.48. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.32 and a beta of 0.58.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 61.1% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 786,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after acquiring an additional 298,050 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 456.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 241,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 198,392 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 103.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,445,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter valued at about $2,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

