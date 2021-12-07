DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 38.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 18,422 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 5.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 215,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 77.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 27,874 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in DXC Technology by 18.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 141,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 22,236 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at about $52,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.27. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.37.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

