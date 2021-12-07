Dynamic (DYN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $32.00

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. Dynamic has a total market cap of $5.88 million and approximately $32.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dynamic has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,921.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,343.40 or 0.08529651 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.92 or 0.00316010 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.51 or 0.00943641 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00077225 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00010711 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.02 or 0.00396735 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.57 or 0.00313361 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

