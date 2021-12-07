Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Shares Sold by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 20.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 215,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 37,121 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 24.3% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 45.3% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 13.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFL opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Profile

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

