Echo Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up 2.6% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 45.8% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA:PRF traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.30. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,728. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $171.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.18.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

