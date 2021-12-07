Echo Wealth Management LLC Sells 49 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Echo Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,806 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.7% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.01, for a total value of $29,452,073.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total value of $94,322.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,654,663 shares of company stock worth $570,251,267 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $7.07 on Tuesday, hitting $324.94. 391,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,891,225. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.25. The company has a market cap of $903.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Facebook Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

