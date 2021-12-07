Echo Wealth Management LLC Sells 80 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Echo Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.4% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 22.6% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 7.3% in the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $177.90. The stock had a trading volume of 31,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $163.38 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.20.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.92.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.