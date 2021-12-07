EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Down 2.3%

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.46 and last traded at $26.47. Approximately 4,701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 629,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.

SATS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.79.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 1.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SATS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EchoStar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the third quarter valued at $80,000.

About EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

