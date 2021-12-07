Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up 1.1% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,500,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,428,492,000 after acquiring an additional 201,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ecolab by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,409,000 after acquiring an additional 587,269 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ecolab by 6.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,410,000 after acquiring an additional 292,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,285,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,197,000 after purchasing an additional 68,539 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ecolab by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,253,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $876,067,000 after purchasing an additional 208,799 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,027 shares of company stock worth $51,503,736 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.50.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $229.59 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $201.15 and a one year high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.47.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

