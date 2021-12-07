Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.10

Shares of Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.10 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.11). Eden Research shares last traded at GBX 8.05 ($0.11), with a volume of 54,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £32.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9.61.

About Eden Research (LON:EDEN)

Eden Research plc offers sustainable solutions for crop protection, animal health, and consumer products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company provides various plant protection products, such as foliar disease and insect control, open field and greenhouses, soil pests, protected glass house crops, shelf-life extension, seed treatment, and post-harvest applications.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Eden Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eden Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.