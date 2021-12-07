Edenville Energy (LON:EDL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.63

Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.63 ($0.38) and traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.32). Edenville Energy shares last traded at GBX 24 ($0.32), with a volume of 723 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of £5.20 million and a P/E ratio of -2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 23.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 28.63.

About Edenville Energy (LON:EDL)

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities, primarily coal in Africa. Its principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

