Ediston Property Investment (EPIC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.42 on December 31st

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON EPIC opened at GBX 77.93 ($1.03) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.80, a current ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88. The firm has a market cap of £164.68 million and a PE ratio of -9.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 76.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 72.63. Ediston Property Investment has a 52 week low of GBX 62.26 ($0.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 80 ($1.06).
About Ediston Property Investment
