Ediston Property Investment (EPIC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.42 on December 31st

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON EPIC opened at GBX 77.93 ($1.03) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.80, a current ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88. The firm has a market cap of £164.68 million and a PE ratio of -9.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 76.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 72.63. Ediston Property Investment has a 52 week low of GBX 62.26 ($0.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 80 ($1.06).

Get Ediston Property Investment alerts:

About Ediston Property Investment

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Ediston Property Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ediston Property Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.