Efficient Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Efficient Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,686,000 after acquiring an additional 300,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after acquiring an additional 327,105 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,565 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,608,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,030,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,462,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,775,000 after acquiring an additional 252,618 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $108.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $88.97 and a twelve month high of $111.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.62.

