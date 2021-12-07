Efficient Advisors LLC Purchases 178,421 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Efficient Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,421 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.8% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.45. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.