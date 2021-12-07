Einsteinium Hits Market Cap of $8.16 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 7th. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $8.16 million and $25,640.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0367 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.82 or 0.00321277 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007133 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000472 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,182,690 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.