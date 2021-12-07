Electra Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.01 Million (XEP)

Electra Protocol (CURRENCY:XEP) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Electra Protocol has a total market capitalization of $19.01 million and approximately $129,763.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electra Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electra Protocol has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00040465 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.96 or 0.00210446 BTC.

Electra Protocol Profile

Electra Protocol is a coin. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,673,546,109 coins. Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the U.S.A, ephelant360 is a Blockchain-based platform to create/develop film & tv production content. It provides users with a selection of screenplays, made by other ephelants360 users, where they can find the content to suit their film/tv production project. There is an available A.I. software analysis to assist users in finding the most suitable production content for each case. The XEP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that serves as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community. The XEP token can also be used to pay for subscriptions or to submit screenplays for A.I. analysis. “

